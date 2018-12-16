NEWS
16/12/2018 11:18 GMT

Boy, 5, Dies after Being Rescued From Nottingham House Fire Which Claimed Lives Of Two Others

A girl, 8, and a 33-year-old woman, believed to be from the same family, died on Saturday.

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after being rescued from a fire in a house in Nottingham on Saturday morning.

The blaze also claimed the lives of and 8-year-old girl and a woman, 33, at the property on Woodhill Road, Collingham, near Newark, at around 7am.

Nottinghamshire Police area chief inspector Rich Stapleford said: “Tragically a boy, five, who was rescued from the house and taken to hospital has died.

“This follows the news that a girl aged eight and a woman aged 33 died following the incident.

“A 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time.”

It is believed that all casualties were members of the same family, police said.

