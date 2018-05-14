5 Reasons We No Longer Need Club 18-30 Holidays

Heading to a Spanish or Greek island for a week of sleeping all day and boozing all night was once a rite of passage, but it seems the party is well and truly over for Club 18-30.

For those uninitiated, the brand is part of Thomas Cook and offers package deals for people between the ages of 18-30, with the tag line “go big or go home”. Think ‘Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents’, with fewer cameras, fewer parents, but equal hangovers.

Thomas Cook has announced it may be calling time on these infamous package deals, revealing execs are “exploring options for the future of the brand, which could include the possibility of a sale”.

Is anyone surprised? Here are five reasons we no longer need Club 18-30.