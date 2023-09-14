5 Rules To Follow If You Want An Invite To Someone's House Again

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Visiting a friend or loved one’s home is always something to look forward to. However, you might be the culprit of breaking some crucial etiquette rules that could leave your hosts thinking, “do I really want them in my house again?”

Language experts at Preply recently carried out a survey of over 1,000 people and discovered the top five home etiquette rules that mean the most to us Brits.

Advertisement

What are they, you ask? Check them out below:

1. Don’t leave a load of food on your plate

If you’ve ever considered whether it’s worth finishing what’s on your plate (and maybe even going in for seconds), the answer is 100% yes.

Finishing food provided by your hosts is a gesture that is appreciated by a staggering 78% of Brits, Preply reports. It shows those who prepared it that you liked the meal and appreciate the hard work that went into it.

Plus, it’s less clearing up for them if they don’t have a bucket-load of leftovers to put away.

2. Help with household chores

Almost two-thirds (62%) of Brits have adopted the habit of helping clean the dishes after dinner, or even the bottles of drink after a party – and you know what, your hosts love you for it!

Being conscious about cleaning up after yourself at your mate’s, or even just offering to tidy (although it’s most likely your guest will say ‘no’), is often hugely appreciated.

Advertisement

“Some hosts welcome the extra help and time spent by the sink washing and drying dishes can lead to meaningful bonding,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann says.

3. Take your shoes off at the door

Should you take your shoes off at the door? Personally, as the person writing this, I’d say ‘yes’ – and 62% of Brits agree.

Taking your shoes off at the front door is a simple way to show respect to their home from the very beginning. You wouldn’t want nasty dirt and debris staining your floor, so why do that to your mates?

Preply found that 36% said they would only take them off if the host requested it and 2% said they never would.

4. Don’t leave them waiting

Arriving late might just leave your hosts with a bad taste in their mouth, so if you know you’re going to arrive later than planned, let them know.

Advertisement

“Despite those understandable situations that feel unforeseeable, you should be responsible enough to factor in the risk of being late.” etiquette expert John-Paul says.

Preplys found that 61% of respondents prefer to arrive on time, 29% opt for arriving early, and 10% prefer to be a bit late.

5. Bring a gift for the host

Whether it’s a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine, bringing a gift is often the way to your host’s heart.

As John-Paul says: “Traditionally, you would take a ‘hostess gift’ for the host to enjoy in their own time. Often it is a bottle of wine and it should not be assumed that this is for that particular evening as the host may have selected another for the table.”

He continues: “The gift is at their discretion as to when it’s used. If gifting flowers, then these should be sent earlier on in the day, not while the host is trying to greet you, as flowers need more immediate care.”

Advertisement