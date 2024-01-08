Florence Pugh Continues Her Signature See-Through Trend With Daring Golden Globes Look

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It may be a new year, but Florence Pugh’s reign as Hollywood’s queen of scene-stealing style is still going strong.

The Oppenheimer and Black Widow star appeared at Sunday’s Golden Globes in a fiery red Valentino gown crafted of see-through tulle, under which she wore a pair of hot pants.

Actor Florence Pugh in Valentino at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The skirt was ornately dotted with floral appliqués ― a welcome hint of spring amid the surprisingly brisk Los Angeles weather.

Pugh’s hair was styled in a dramatic platinum faux hawk. She accessorised the look with a sparkling necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Pugh wore her platinum blond hair in a faux hawk. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Pugh, an Academy Award nominee for 2019’s Little Women, has made sheer fashion her signature, with Valentino being her label of choice. At Paris Fashion Week last year, she nabbed the spotlight in a floor-length, see-through skirt over white thong underwear.

At a 2022 Valentino show in Rome, she stepped out in a pink tulle gown with a sheer bodice.

Pugh's vibrant Valentino gown was crafted of diaphanous tulle. She wore hot pants underneath. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

“I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” she wrote in a 2022 Instagram post after the pink tulle gown drew a frenzy of online criticism. “We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

“I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” Pugh has said. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Pugh has a lot to celebrate this award season. Oppenheimer, which also stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, turned out to be one of Sunday night’s biggest winners, nabbing five Golden Globes and setting expectations high for the Academy Awards in March.

In addition to Oppenheimer, Pugh also provides the English-speaking voice of a character in the Japanese animated feature The Boy and the Heron, which won two Golden Globes.