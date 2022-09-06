Florence Pugh and her grandmother in Venice John Phillips via Getty Images

All eyes were most certainly on Florence Pugh as she arrived for the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, so she took the opportunity to share the moment with her grandmother.

The Oscar nominee walked the red carpet with her “Granzo Pat” on Monday night, where the two were seen beaming at one another as they posed for photographers on their way into the screening.

A day later, Florence shared a series of snaps from the night on Instagram, alongside an emotional story about how her grandmother ended up as her plus-one for the premiere.

She wrote: “A few months ago my Granzo Pat said she hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much travelling the older she gets. She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way.

“I asked her, ‘but granny, what about being on the red carpet at my premiere in Venice? What about if Bear Grylls actually does invite you to run wild with him for an episode?’. After some thought she started the process.”

Florence and her gran pictured at the Don't Worry Darling premiere John Phillips via Getty Images

She continued: “At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my granny taking pictures on her phone. I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture… her eyes lit up whilst also saying ‘oh they don’t want to see me..’. I assured her they did.

“Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.”

Florence added: “She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable.

“Granzo Pat is remarkable. Thank you to all who made that moment special for us. Thank you to Venice Film Festival for your generosity and your kindness.

“I asked her if she’d ever do that again with me? ‘Oh I guess I should do then shouldn’t I?’.”

Granzo Pat strikes a pose on the Don't Worry Darling red carpet Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Florence is one of the leads in Don’t Worry Darling, which has been at the centre of something of a messy roll-out since promo for the film began.

It’s been widely reported that the Venice Film Festival red carpet will be the Midsommar star’s only public appearance to promote the film, amid rumours of a fall-out with its director Olivia Wilde.