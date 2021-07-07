Florence Pugh Offers A Theory For Why Her Relationship With Zach Braff 'Bugs People'

Florence Pugh knows it “bugs people” to see her happy with boyfriend Zach Braff. But she isn’t changing anything about her life just to please her critics.

The 25-year-old actor opened up about her relationship with the Scrubs star, 46, in a new interview with The Sunday Times published over the weekend.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” Pugh said of dating the director.

The interviewer asked, “Who should she be with, then? Timothée?” in reference to Pugh’s former “Little Women” co-star, who is also 25. “Exactly,” Pugh replied.

“But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story,” she said. “I want to also be a person!”

Pugh also opened up about a video she recorded on Instagram last year after facing abuse online for simply posting a birthday tribute to Braff.

The Midsommar star told followers at the time that she does “not need you to tell me who I should and should not love” and that “it is not your place and really, it has nothing to do with you.”