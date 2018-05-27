Gardening Helps Me Cope With Parkinson’s

Anxiety and depression are a huge part of living with Parkinson’s.

They come and go, a bit like a mist that comes from the sea and creeps in without you noticing, until you feel down, and you don’t know why.

Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s aged 43, three years ago, was a shock, it’s an illness that can really dominate your life and make you feel totally out of control.

But for me, things that I plant and nurture in my little garden have helped me focus on the future in a positive way, and this has made me feel back in control of my life again.

My garden is my space, the one place that hasn’t been touched by Parkinson’s, even when I’m in it. It’s my meditation. And as my Parkinson’s progresses it becomes ever more vital to keep me physically and emotionally well.

A lot of people think that Parkinson’s is limited to having a tremor - it’s so much more than that. I’m only 46 now but Parkinson’s has made my movements stiff - sometimes I’ll freeze and feel rooted to the spot. I feel like I’m turning into the Tin Man. I never thought that I’d feel so vulnerable and worried about leaving the house. Unfortunately, people aren’t always that understanding when you freeze in the middle of a busy shopping centre and they’re trying to get by.

And according to the charity Parkinson’s UK 40% of people with Parkinson’s like me experience anxiety or depression too, and that combined with all the physical symptoms and reactions you get from the public when your symptoms are visible can make it hard to keep going. But I push myself, and one of the places I still feel really confident is the garden centre – it’s got a relaxed atmosphere and there’s no need to rush. I’d go there every day if I could, but my husband might object to that!