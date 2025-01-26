I’m A Chef – The Secret To Perfectly Fluffy Yorkshire Puddings Is In Your Booze Cabinet

Diana Miller via Getty Images/Image Source Would you put this boozy beverage in your Yorkshire pudding mixture?

If you’re anything like me, you’ll know that the Yorkshire pudding is the best part of a roast dinner. Yes, yes, the succulent meat is great and who doesn’t love some roast potatoes – but the humble Yorkshire pudding brings the whole dish together.

What if I told you that your recipe was missing one key ingredient, though?

I wouldn’t have believed it either but after speaking to Aayush Verma, head chef at The Citizen Bar in Glasgow city centre, I’ve been enlightened – and we have all been sleeping on this one.

Verma says: “When I’m making a batch of Yorkshire puddings, I normally add a splash of vodka.”

Yes, really. Vodka.

How vodka can elevate your Yorkshire puddings

Verma explains that this boozy addition can make this roast dinner staple taste crispier on the outside and fluffier on the inside, saying: “Vodka is more volatile and runs away when the batter is cooked, leaving it crispier – and also means you get a bigger rise!”

According to Olive Magazine, adding alcohol to flour-based batter also prevents gluten from forming, which stops the batter from being “doughy”.

The magazine’s former deputy food editor and chef Adam Bush suggests the same technique is used in Japan “to keep tempura batter perfectly light”.

So, how much should you add?

“My tip is to use it, but sparingly,” says Verma.

“As the liquid evaporates quickly, a small splash of vodka helps the puddings rise to great heights. Too much can cause them to deflate, leaving you with less-than-perfect results. I try to use just 50ml for every litre of batter mix to avoid this.”

This all seems pretty simple but the chef does have one warning: “In an ideal world, try not to blend it too much. Don’t let the gluten activate, as it’ll make your Yorkies chewy with a pancake texture – which nobody wants.

“If you don’t have vodka in your cupboard, try a combination of oil and water instead.”