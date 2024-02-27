alvarez via Getty Images

Peanut, shellfish, and other food allergies are no joke ― they can sometimes prove fatal for those who have the condition.



More commonly, those with an extreme reaction to allergens can experience a swollen tongue, tight throat, and rashes.



However research recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine appears to offer promising results; they found that the asthma medication omalizumab can help to protect people with severe allergies from extreme, deadly reactions.



The study, which involved three adults and 177 children with severe food allergies, found that after four months of treatment, 67% of those who had taken the medication were able to eat the equivalent of two or three peanuts (the allergen changed per allergy) without becoming severely ill.



By contrast, 7% of those who did a placebo trial were able to do the same after the four-month trial.

Which allergies does it work for?