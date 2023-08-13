These Foods Should Absolutely Not Be Going Anywhere Near Your Microwave

Cris Cantón via Getty Images

If you’re not somebody that likes to whip up a fancy meal every night, the microwave can be incredibly handy.

However, it turns out not all foods are microwave-friendly. In fact, experts at Which? have revealed there are a handful of tasty treats that could damage your microwave – or make a lot of mess – if you regularly put them in there.

Foods that shouldn’t go in the microwave

Kale and spinach

Fresh kale and spinach are great sources of iron but, in order to cook, they need a little moisture. Without this, the leafy greens can end up igniting and could potentially cause a kitchen fire which, uh, isn’t ideal.

Instead, Which? suggests steaming, boiling or stir-frying your leafy greens, and adds that if you must use your microwave, make sure you run the vegetables under water first before placing them in a microwave-safe container covered with cling film or a well-fitting lid so they get gently steam cooked.

Tomato-based sauces

While heating chopped tomatoes, passata or pasta sauce in the microwave seems like an easy way to sort a key part of your dinner, Which? urges that it may be more hassle than it’s worth.

This is because tomato-based sauces are too thick to allow heat and steam to escape, meaning that bubbles build up that pop explosively and leave a mess on the inside of your microwave.

They also warn that trapped steam can cause air pockets to develop in your sauce that only burst upon being removed from the microwave which could, at best, splatter your clothing and at worst, cause scalding.

Instead, it’s recommended that these sauces are reheated in a saucepan on medium heat with a splash of water if the water has thickened in the fridge.

If you do use the microwave, ensure that you add a splash of water to thin it, use short bursts of half power and place a simple vented food cover over it to prevent a mess.

Raw eggs

Listen, if you’ve never worked in a place where you have had to deal with somebody heating eggs in the microwave, all I can say is that I envy you. And that I can see how cooking raw eggs in the microwave may seem like a good idea.

However, steam trapped inside the eggshell has nowhere to go and can cause the egg to explode, leaving “eggy bits” (ew) all over your microwave.

