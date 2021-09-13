A stray cat at the Miami football game fell from the upper deck and these guys saved it by catching it in an American flag. Dudes rock. pic.twitter.com/9qgXkdiLFH

The fur flew at a University of Miami football game on Saturday – and thankfully some fans caught it.

Viral videos of a cat dangling by its claws from the upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium revealed the happy ending – and a patriotic one at that.

Some quick-thinking spectators stretched out an American flag to cushion the kitty’s fall after it plummeted from above.