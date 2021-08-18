All five series and the two seasons of ITV2 spin-off Extra Time will be available on the platform from Thursday 26 August .

BritBox has announced it has bagged the iconic football melodrama, which originally aired on ITV between 2002 and 2006.

Footballers’ Wives fans have finally been given the news they’ve been waiting for – the series is soon going to be available to stream.

It’s all kicking off ⚽️💍 Footballers’ Wives has been one of the most requested titles yet… and you can stream all 5 series (plus Extra Time) on BritBox from 26th August! @benrichardsact @Gary_Lucy @SusieAmy @crisolimeno @lailarouass #FootballersWives #BritBox pic.twitter.com/G9niIdIs85

Amid the rise of classic shows returning to streaming services, many had long called for a platform to air Footballers’ Wives, and news of its return has left fans beside themselves on social media.

FOOTBALLERS’ WIVES IS COMING TO BRITBOX. THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/7sk1lcvENh

I can't wait to get BritBox to watch "Footballers Wives' !!! And other endless repeats you can watch for free... #ThisMorning

They’re talking about Footballers’ Wives on This Morning and I swear there’s never been - and never will be - another tv programme like that. Iconic.

Will I be subscribing to BritBox to watch Footballers Wives again…. You’re fucking right I will

The outrageous 00s series followed the off-field antics of the wives and girlfriends of a fictional football team and featured a number of wild and ridiculous storylines.

A full revival of the series is still a way off though, as producer Liz Lake said in 2019 that there were no plans for it to return to TV.

She told Radio Times: “If there’s an appetite for it, and enough people want it, it would be worth having that conversation.

“Whatever job I do, I get people telling me they loved Footballers’ Wives. It was an escape and a bit of refreshing camp, but it was still really bold storytelling.

“I think we’d prefer to have an update than a reboot, a revival moving it forward.

“It’s more than just nostalgia, it’s about seeing what life is like now.”

Zoe Lucker, who played Tanya Turner in the original, said: “The thing that would worry me is, what if it wasn’t as good?

“I always panic about that. The fact that people still talk about it the way they do, I would hate for any of us to go back and for any of us to be disappointed and it would be such a shame.”