Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara Charged With Seven Counts Of Fraud

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

The prosecutor said the charges against the former Labour MP, who stood down in 2019, related to allegations he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), parliament’s expenses watchdog, that same year.

O’Mara’s former aide, Gareth Arnold, has also been charged alongside the ex-MP with six counts of fraud by false representation.

The CPS said O’Mara and John Woodliff were also charged with a proceeds of crime act offence.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said: “The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from south Yorkshire police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

O’Mara, Arnold and Woodliff will next appear at Sheffield magistrates’ court on 24 September this year.