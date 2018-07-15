Fortnite On Your iPhone Is Unlike Anything You've Played Before

Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Fortnite has grown beyond a level of popularity that I honestly thought was possible within video games. Football players are ‘flossing’ after their goals while kids are learning to do the ‘Scrubs’ dance.

The popularity of this game is down to a number of reasons, but I truly believe that one of them is that you can play it on an iPhone.

Through some form of what I can only assume is voodoo magic, Fortnite’s developers Epic Games have somehow ported over a near perfect version of the entire game onto your iPhone or iPad.

That means you can get on the train, load up Fortnite and explore the same vast island and see the same beautiful graphics that a moment ago were appearing on your TV running on your PlayStation 4. Just take a moment to consider that.