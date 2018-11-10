Four people, including a one-year-old, have died after a vehicle being chased by police crashed into their car.

The deceased were travelling in a Volkswagen people carrier when it was hit by a VW Golf in the Darnall area of Sheffield just before 9pm last night.

Two men aged 35 and 50 and a woman aged 41 died at the scene, but the baby boy passed away later in hospital.

A further two women are in hospital - one aged 22 is in critical condition and the other is serious but stable. A three-year-old girl is also fighting for her life.

Three young men aged 23, 18 and 17 have been arrested. They were travelling in the Golf and sustained minor injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: “As soon as we were informed, we sent investigators to the scene and we will be carrying out an independent investigation to establish what actions South Yorkshire Police took prior to the crash.

“This is standard procedure when lives are lost following an incident involving the police.

“By attending the scene we have been able to view dash cam footage which confirms that although a pursuit did take place prior to the crash, there is no indication that the police vehicle collided with either of the vehicles involved.

“We have also obtained initial statements from the officers involved and will gather further evidence during the course of our investigation.”

Detective chief inspector Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said he was thinking of the victims’ families following the “incredibly tragic accident”.

He said: “A high number of resources were deployed to the scene last night, with officers from all of the emergency services working through the night and into this morning to assist.

“Our priority now is to support the victims’ families and those affected, and work hard to determine the exact circumstances around what happened.

“Main Road is expected to remain closed for most of the day as we continue to gather evidence and recover items from the scene.”

Anyone who has information or dash cam footage should contact the force via 101.