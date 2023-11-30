Frances Sternhagen attends the premiere of The Laramie Project in New York City. George De Sota via Getty Images

Frances Sternhagen, the award-winning star of both stage and screen, has died at the age of 93.

On Wednesday, Frances’ son confirmed the actor had died “peacefully at her home”.

“I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen. She was beloved by many,” he wrote.

“I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner. We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another.”

Advertisement

“Fly on, Frannie,” he concluded. “The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived.”

Among Frances’ many on-screen credits included her Emmy-nominated roles in Cheers and Sex And The City, in which she played Esther Clavin and Bunny MacDougal, respectively.

She also appeared in 16 episodes of ER as Millicent Carter, as well as Law & Order, The Simpsons and, more recently, the police drama The Closer.

Advertisement

Her film roles have included Misery, Independence Day and Julie & Julia.

Frances was also an acclaimed stage actor, winning two Tonys in her lifetime for her performances in The Good Doctor and The Heiress.

Frances Sternhagen at the Tony Awards in 2004 JON LEVY via Getty Images

She was nominated at the theatre awards an additional five times, most recently in 2002, for her role in Morning’s At Seven.

Her final on-screen credit was in 2014, in the Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton film And So It Goes.