Who's Back And Who's New In The Frasier Reboot Cast?

It’s been off our screens for almost 20 years, but Frasier is back this week as a brand new series hits streaming service Paramount+.

Following the life of psychiatrist Frasier Crane, the US sitcom – which was originally conceived as a spin-off of the series Cheers – will return for a new 10-episode season.

Advertisement

But while some of the cast jumped at the chance to come back and reprise the roles of their near-11 year run, which of the ensemble will not be joining the show? Read on to find out more…

Who is returning to Frasier?

Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane and Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane in the Cheers episode A Bar is Born in 1989 CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Well, Frasier wouldn’t be Frasier without Kelsey Grammer at the helm.

The actor, 68, is returning as the pompous-yet-loveable shrink, and joining him once more will be Bebe Neuwirth, who will guest-star in the much-loved role of his ex-wife, Lilith Sternin, for the reboot.

Peri Gilpin is also expected to make a guest appearance as Frasier Crane’s sarcastic radio producer, Roz Doyle.

Advertisement

Who is joining the cast of Frasier?

Jack Cutmore-Scott is playing Frasier's son Freddy Paramount+

The biggest new addition to the cast is Jack Cutmore-Scott, who is set to play Frasier’s son Freddy.

Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith are all taking on supporting roles as Alan, Olivia, Eve and David respectively.

Who is not returning to Frasier?

While he may have won four Emmys portraying Crane’s neurotic brother Niles Crane, David Hyde Pierce will not be returning to the sitcom.

David Hyde Pierce (right) as Dr. Niles Crane NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jane Leeves, who played Martin Crane’s nurse, and Niles’ love interest, Daphne Moon has also confirmed she won’t be returning.

When asked about the pair during a segment on Today last spring, Kelsey said, “If there is a spot for a one-off appearance, and they’re interested, I’m sure we would do something like that. But it’s a new world. It’s a new life. Frasier’s going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn’t feel like he quite made it.”

Another familiar face who won’t be on the show this time is John Mahoney, who sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 77.

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane NBC via Getty Images

The actor received two Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Crane’s cantankerous father, Mahoney, but the new series pays homage to the star by naming the local bar that Crane and his friends frequent, Mahoney’s.

Advertisement

And lastly, Martin Crane’s mischievous Jack Russell terrier Eddie will also not be featured, as Moose, the dog who played the part, died back in 2006.

How can I watch Frasier in the UK?