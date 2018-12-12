NEWS

French Police Search For Christmas Market Gunman In Strasbourg

A manhunt is underway in France after a gunman killed at least three people and injured several others at a Christmas market in Strasbourg. Police have named the suspected gunman as Chérif Chekatt, who was known to intelligence services as a potential security risk. The motive hasn't been confirmed. Over 300 security agents are still trying to track down the shooter as France has raised its security threat level to the highest possible.