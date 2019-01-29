NEWS

“French Spiderman” Climbs Building In Manila, Gets Arrested

Climber Alain Robert, a.k.a the French Spiderman, drew a crowd and the police’s attention in Manila on Tuesday. The free climber scaled the 47-storey GT building, causing concerned and surprised crowds to gather on the street and at their office windows. Robert has scaled over 120 skyscrapers including the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House. He was arrested once he had finished his climb in Manila and came back down to the street level.