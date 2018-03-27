Waiter Fired For Being ‘Aggressive And Disrespectful’ Blames His ‘French Culture’

A waiter fired for being aggressive towards his co-workers has claimed he is being discriminated against because his French culture means he is more “direct and expressive”.

Guillaume Rey, who worked for a Vancouver restaurant, has filed a complaint to British Columbia’s human rights tribunal against his former employer claiming they are discriminating against his culture.

The restaurant, operated by Cara Operations, has accused Rey of violating its code of conduct and said his bad behaviour continued despite verbal warnings and written performance reviews.