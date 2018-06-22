How Frida Kahlo Is Inspiring Wedding Dresses - For Both Brides And Guests

Frida Kahlo has inspired the latest wedding collection from cult bridal designer Grace Loves Lace and it appears they’re not the only ones in the midst of Frida fever, as we’ve seen the artist’s influence weaving through high street offerings and wedding guest outfits too.
Grace Loves Lace’s ICON collection consists of 11 gowns inspired by the likes of Kahlo, 90s supermodels, Virginia Woolf and Beyoncé. The standout piece from the range is the Coco an ivory off-the-shoulder floor length gown with tiered skirt, which costs £2,540.
The high street also has options for brides inspired by Kahlo. Embroidery is key to the late surrealist’s style. So if you’d like to give a nod to the artist while staying traditional, keep the embroidery subtle and simple like on H&M’s Wrap Dress with embroidery (£79.99, size 4-14).
This Nine by Savannah Miller - Ivory ‘Honesty’ floral embroidered bridal dress from Debenhams (£160, size 6-24) can be paired with floral accessories. Whereas French Connection’s Cari Sparkle dress (£250, size 6-16) will be great with a floral headband.
However, if you are a guest and Frida Kahlo is your muse, off shoulder tunics and blouses can be paired with flowing skirts and will easily transfer into your everyday wear post-wedding, such as this Pretty Little Thing cheesecloth blouse (£16, size 4-18).
If you prefer warmer colours, this River Island puff sleeve blouse is for you (£35, size 6-16 available).
Or if you’re inspired more by Frida Kahlo’s flowers and the detail she had in her clothes, life and accessories, Anthropologie’s water coloured blouse is the perfect match (£88, size XS-XL).
The Mexican painter stayed rooted in her culture and was seen regularly in midi and maxi skirts and dresses, which have the perfect amount of movement for dancing at weddings.
H&M’s bell shaped floral skirt (£34.99, size 4-14 except 12 available) is a nod to the artist.
While this tiered Topshop skirt is a nod to Mexican styles.
From the floral embellishment to the feminine lace and tropical colours, this ASOS midi dress (£55, size 4-18): is a win win.
For a modern twist, this River Island halter neck will make you feel like you’re essentially in South America (£65, 8-16 available).
While this yellow choice from Fashion World is more traditional (Fashion World, £24.50, size 10-30).