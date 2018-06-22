How Frida Kahlo Is Inspiring Wedding Dresses - For Both Brides And Guests

Frida Kahlo has inspired the latest wedding collection from cult bridal designer Grace Loves Lace and it appears they’re not the only ones in the midst of Frida fever, as we’ve seen the artist’s influence weaving through high street offerings and wedding guest outfits too.

Grace Loves Lace’s ICON collection consists of 11 gowns inspired by the likes of Kahlo, 90s supermodels, Virginia Woolf and Beyoncé. The standout piece from the range is the Coco an ivory off-the-shoulder floor length gown with tiered skirt, which costs £2,540.