Friends Stars Post Hilariously Different Versions Of Girls Night Out Together

A selfie is worth a thousand words — especially when you can learn something about the person who posted it. That’s what Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow proved when they shared vastly different selfies of themselves with Jennifer Aniston while the three former Friends co-stars had a “girls night” together over the weekend. Lisa decided to be more of a traditionalist and posted a nice, flattering photo of the three of them.

She also had a clever caption to boot: “Halfway there …” she wrote, most likely referencing the absence of their three male co-stars — David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. Courteney, on the other hand, took a more kooky approach and posted this selfie.

She also posted an equally quirky caption: “Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram...” Courteney wrote. And we have no idea if Jen, who cherishes her privacy, posted anything because she does not have a public Instagram account. But it’s fun to see how two people having the same experience could post vastly different photos. Not to mention that Lisa, who played the zany Phoebe on Friends, seemed to take more of Monica approach to posting a selfie, while Courteney, who played Monica, acted a bit more like Phoebe. It’s also pretty clear that the three co-stars are sincerely friends. Courteney shared another sweet selfie with Lisa and Jen earlier this month in honuor of her 55th birthday.