Scott, 36, was last seen at the Dakota hotel in South Queensferry, west of Edinburgh, at 1am on Wednesday (9 May). Police are appealing for information.

Concerns are growing following the disappearance of Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of Scottish band Frightened Rabbit .

Inspector Graeme Dignan said (via the BBC): “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

The band have also issued a callout on Twitter, urging anyone who thinks they’ve seen Scott to come forward: