6 Frozen Foods To Buy That Are Actually Healthy And Will Save You Money

We’re in the throes of a cost of living crisis and it shows. In fact, according to government data, the prices of food and drink are rising at their fastest rates in over 45 years.

The largest contributors are cereal and bread, for which the average prices rose by 19.4% in the year to March 2023.

So, it makes sense then that many of us are choosing to buy more frozen foods.

According to data from Kantar, grocery volumes are down 4% in the first quarter of 2023, but frozen food sales haven’t dipped.

For some, though, this isn’t good news, as according to a Tesco report from December 2022, frozen food still has a poor reputation with half (50%) of 18-24 year-olds believing that frozen food isn’t good for you.

But this just depends on the type of frozen food. Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables count as one of your five-a-day (according to the NHS) so really, if you’re looking to save money and stay healthy – not to mention cut down on food waste – these more affordable options are ideal additions to your shopping basket.

1. Frozen peas

Starting good and strong with a family favourite: a bag of frozen peas. These can be added to a wide range of foods such as stews, mashed potatoes and even soups.

Peas contain heart-friendly minerals including magnesium, potassium and calcium and are also rich in antioxidant nutrients like vitamin C, as well as phytonutrients including carotenoids and flavonols which are heart protective and support cardiovascular function.

2. Frozen broccoli

A roast dinner staple – broccoli is a versatile veg full of antioxidants that can reduce inflammation, help your immune system and improve heart health.

It doesn’t need to be defrosted and only takes 5-10 minutes to cook.

3. Frozen chopped garlic

In the UK, we are a nation of garlic lovers with 82% of people aged 18-24 saying they love it. And luckily for us, it’s also great for our health.

Forming the base of many meals, garlic is jam-packed with antibiotic properties and is great for the immune system, high blood pressure and brain health.

Keeping a bag of chopped garlic in your freezer will not only save your hands if they cramp easily, but it’ll save you money and time.

It doesn’t lose flavour when frozen, but does lose some of it’s pungency.

4. Frozen berries

Research from South Dakota State University found that frozen blueberries contain more antioxidants, which can help to fight disease including cancer.

Meanwhile frozen raspberries are a great source of vitamin C, which helps the immune system. These sweet little berries are an ideal addition to porridge, smoothies and pancakes, or even as a dessert.

5. Frozen sweet potato

Unlike everything mentioned so far, frozen sweet potato tends to be more expensive than “fresh” sweet potato – but freezing it doesn’t make it lose nutrients.

In fact, frozen sweet potato has more beta carotene which converts into vitamin A for skin and eye health. Instead of buying frozen, you could buy fresh and chop into chunks for freezing before you need it for soups and stews.

6. Frozen fish

Frozen fish might raise a few eyebrows, but did you know that in the UK, most of the “fresh” fish we see was actually previously frozen in order to be imported?

Freezing doesn’t take away the nutritional value of fish which is great news as it contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as vitamin D and B2.