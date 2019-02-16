Emiliano Sala: Footballer's Funeral To Take Place In His Hometown

The funeral of footballer Emiliano Sala is due to take place in his home town in Argentina.

The 28-year-old striker died when the plane in which he was travelling crashed in the English Channel on January 21, just days after he had signed for Cardiff City in a record transfer deal for the Premier League side.

Sala’s body was pulled from the the wreckage on February 7.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and chief executive Ken Choo will both attend the funeral in Progreso in the Argentinian province of Santa Fe on Saturday.