33 Hilarious Posts That Sum Up The Sheer Joy Of Having Big Brother Back On Our Screens

Big Brother is finally back on our screens and… it just feels right, doesn’t it?
Sunday night’s launch show saw AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing us to the show’s 16 brand new contestants, and while their living quarters might be among the most impressive in Big Brother history, it quickly became apparent that didn’t mean the newcomers were going to have an easy time of it.
The first night saw one housemate being stripped of hot water and his suitcase, and another being forced to sleep on the floor, while poor Olivia became the first contestant to be put up for the chop (even if Big Brother did change his mind about this mere moments later).
What really heaped on the BB nostalgia was the fact that the show was dominating the conversation over on Twitter (now known as X). Here are a selection of our favourite posts from the night...
Before the show even got going, fans were settling in for a night of live-tweeting (or whatever it is we call it in the X era)
AJ’s total fashion slay immediately got people talking
And fans were immediately struck by the fact that Big Brother had cast a wider net than some of its reality TV peers when it came to this year’s housemates
Not this
One contestant’s mum caught viewers’ attention as she waved him off from the crowd
People were loving seeing Hallie rush to greet whoever walked through the door
It only took 40 minutes for Yinrun to gift us with the first meme of the new series
Harry’s early admission about loving Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party didn’t exactly go down well with everyone
Kerry’s entrance, on the other hand, is already the stuff of Big Brother legend
One thing we weren’t expecting from launch night was quite so much perm chat
And it’s fair to say that Jenkin’s first night under Big Brother’s watch didn’t exactly go smoothly
The first twist of the series also got some big reactions
Even though the launch show was largely well-received, some people felt the editing was a little... on the fast-paced side
Still, the live-feed nostalgia made us feel like it was 2003 again
Bring on the rest of the series, we say!
Big Brother continues on Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.