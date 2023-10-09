33 Hilarious Posts That Sum Up The Sheer Joy Of Having Big Brother Back On Our Screens

AJ Odudu and Will Best on Big Brother launch night Shutterstock

Big Brother is finally back on our screens and… it just feels right, doesn’t it?

Sunday night’s launch show saw AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing us to the show’s 16 brand new contestants, and while their living quarters might be among the most impressive in Big Brother history, it quickly became apparent that didn’t mean the newcomers were going to have an easy time of it.

The first night saw one housemate being stripped of hot water and his suitcase, and another being forced to sleep on the floor, while poor Olivia became the first contestant to be put up for the chop (even if Big Brother did change his mind about this mere moments later).

What really heaped on the BB nostalgia was the fact that the show was dominating the conversation over on Twitter (now known as X). Here are a selection of our favourite posts from the night...

Before the show even got going, fans were settling in for a night of live-tweeting (or whatever it is we call it in the X era)

the gays getting ready to live tweet #BBUK pic.twitter.com/c4Bmm5ltWu — scary sam 🎃 (@spidersam615) October 8, 2023

AJ’s total fashion slay immediately got people talking

Good job this series of #bbuk lasts six weeks because that's how long it's going to take AJ Odudu to get out of that catsuit pic.twitter.com/Qb7KchOaGV — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023

the only thing I care about is AJ’s blue latex catsuit — panic hilton. 🪓 (@vondergeists_) October 8, 2023

AJ’s hair. Baby is this 40 inches 😍 #bbuk — vic (@victoriasanusi) October 8, 2023

And fans were immediately struck by the fact that Big Brother had cast a wider net than some of its reality TV peers when it came to this year’s housemates

18 on a reality TV show with a 50 year old 😭 real TV is BACK! #BBUK — 🐢 (@TJF_x) October 8, 2023

Not this

omg! they've revealed one of the french bed bugs as a housemate #BBUK pic.twitter.com/qLVqkoFJnF — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) October 8, 2023

One contestant’s mum caught viewers’ attention as she waved him off from the crowd

Jordan and his mum on the day of the BB interviews #BBUK pic.twitter.com/sUrLpwUXFk — Nicola (@nslwatson) October 8, 2023

get jordan’s mum up those stairs and into that house NOW #BBUK — hoops (@itsmatthooper) October 8, 2023

People were loving seeing Hallie rush to greet whoever walked through the door

Hallie every time a new housemate walks in #BBUK pic.twitter.com/IJyp5CEedW — Adam (@_ACC94) October 8, 2023

It only took 40 minutes for Yinrun to gift us with the first meme of the new series

Me trying to hide from Monday #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gcKr2aYjIT — Aaron S (@arneldo) October 8, 2023

When you spot a colleague outside of work #BBUK pic.twitter.com/5440yo6r4m — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) October 8, 2023

giving it a few extra seconds to open the door to make it not seem you’ve been watching the deliveroo move on the app for the last 10 mins #bbuk pic.twitter.com/HW0PpEbCTl — bally singh (@putasinghonit) October 8, 2023

Harry’s early admission about loving Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party didn’t exactly go down well with everyone

Putting a Tory royalist in with a left-wing Tory hater. Oh yes. Now this is proper Big Brother #BBUK — David ✨ (@betbinch) October 8, 2023

can't wait to vote this tory out at the first opportunity, great practise for the general election #BBUK — take another little reece of my heart now baby 💕 (@connolly_reece) October 8, 2023

Kerry’s entrance, on the other hand, is already the stuff of Big Brother legend

I can’t stop thinking about this. It’s so iconic #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q5z5DzvoOw — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) October 8, 2023

One thing we weren’t expecting from launch night was quite so much perm chat

And it’s fair to say that Jenkin’s first night under Big Brother’s watch didn’t exactly go smoothly

big brother: how are you enjoying the house



jenkin: pic.twitter.com/fMpqzX0wna — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) October 8, 2023

Jenkin waking up tomoz with no fresh clothes, no shower & Olivia ready to slap him, then realising he has to make someone brekkie #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/fj3eyucCQp — L M (@leemc87) October 8, 2023

Sorry but I think it's absolutely hilarious that Jenkin has been in the #bbuk house for three minutes and has already lost his suitcase, has to have cold showers and make breakfast in bed and just accidentally nominated someone for eviction. pic.twitter.com/uYIJ87ZA5Y — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023

and I think the thing that hurt him the most was being told he had bad dress sense — 🔥😈 Sophie Hell 😈🔥 (@SophLouiseHall) October 8, 2023

The first twist of the series also got some big reactions

Olivia after big brother said she could win herself immunity #bbuk pic.twitter.com/9ud8XviORz — john (@jmce95) October 8, 2023

Olivia finding she’s instantly up for eviction vs finding out she can win a way to save herself #bbuk pic.twitter.com/qRLnwgh5Tg — C. (@cstsher) October 8, 2023

Even though the launch show was largely well-received, some people felt the editing was a little... on the fast-paced side

Enjoying the show but the PACE of the housemates being shipped in is giving me whiplash #bbuk pic.twitter.com/B6QXn8Am0G — 🔥😈 Sophie Hell 😈🔥 (@SophLouiseHall) October 8, 2023

ITV getting all these housemates into the house #BBUK pic.twitter.com/jKCWubOzIj — tez (@tezdamn) October 8, 2023

aj and will chucking the housemates in #BBUK pic.twitter.com/I0KjYFjFOZ — joshy (@tncrfyhscj) October 8, 2023

how the editing on this first episode feels #BBUK pic.twitter.com/qQnq43AmpG — lewys (@lookingforlewys) October 8, 2023

Still, the live-feed nostalgia made us feel like it was 2003 again

Bring on the rest of the series, we say!

Posh n Becks trending, Big Brother back, teenagers in bootcuts and bandanas, all we need now is a huge financial crash to complete the noughties bingo. — Schiaparelli Confidence Activist (@throughmyaiz) October 8, 2023