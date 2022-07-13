Furious Speaker Lindsay Hoyle Ejects Alba MPs From Commons Over Boris Johnson Protest

Lindsay Hoyle repeatedly warned the Alba MPs to behave before ordering them out of the Chamber. BBC Parliament

Lindsay Hoyle threw two MPs out of the House of Commons after they refused to stop shouting at Boris Johnson.

Alba MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey launched their noisy protest at the start of prime minister’s questions.

The furious Commons Speaker repeatedly shouted “Order!” in an attempt to make the pair be quiet.

East Lothian MP MacAskill could be heard trying to raise a point of order and appeared to say “we need a referendum on the prime minister” before he was drowned out by other MPs.

He then refused to sit down and continued to speak, prompting Hoyle to issue a number of stern warnings.

Hanvey, the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, then rose to his feet and was drowned out b y Tory MPs before he was subsequently told to leave the chamber.

“I will not tolerate such behaviour,” Hoyle shouted. “If you want to go out, go out now— but if you stand again I will order you out.

“Make your mind up: either shut up or get out!”

After they refused to stop, Hoyle then “named” them and ordered Commons security staff to remove them.

