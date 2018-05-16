Mothers and babies died after a health regulator failed to act on concerns that midwives were providing poor care at a Cumbria hospital, a damning report has concluded.

Between 2004 and 2012, major failures in care at Furness General Hospital led to the deaths of three mothers and six babies, as well as ten stillbirths, resulting in one of the biggest NHS patient scandals in England.

An inquest published today has found that the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) did not act on information provided to them by Cumbria Police highlighting concerns about midwives at the hospital for almost two years.

The Professional Standards Authority (PSA) inquest also criticised the NMC for taking eight years to complete fitness-to-practice hearings against a number of midwives after the alarm had been raised, during which time they continued to practice.

The 2015 Kirkup report suggested that 13 lives could have been saved if different care had been provided.

“Further avoidable deaths occurred while the NMC were considering the complaints,” the PSA review - which was commissioned by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt - reported.