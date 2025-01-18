11 Red Flag Signs A Pub Is Terrible, And 4 That Show It's Great

George Bakos via Unsplash

I have a certain set of rules I like any new pub I’m trying to follow, most of which relate to the loos.

If they have hand dryers invented after 2015, I’m about to get fleeced. If I can’t pick my feet up due to the sticky floor, I risk a fight.

Advertisement

Abstract gender signs for loos can spell a little soullessness; having to ask for the key to the ladies because the pub’s toilets are only really ever used by men (as happened to me recently) is not a good sign.

Other people have different standards. In a recent post shared to r/AskUK, site user u/Affectionate-Ad-4650 asked: “What’s a ‘red flag’ when visiting a British pub?”.

Though some users submitted the signs that reassure them, let’s start with the ones people don’t like to see:

Advertisement

1) “The whole pub turns to watch you walk in the door.”

Site user u/BobBobBobBobBobDave added: “I swear I went into an old man pub in North London once, about 20 years ago, where there was actually a sing-song around the piano going on and it stopped the moment I walked in, like the piano player in a saloon in a Western”.

2) “It has a flat roof.”

3) “Plastic pint ‘glasses’.”

4) “A bouncer on the door at lunchtime.”

5) “Being the only woman.”

6) “Plastic garden furniture inside.”

7) “Bar staff vaping behind the bar.”

8) “The smell of piss nowhere near the toilet.”

9) “Pricing listed as 4.5 instead of £4.50.”

10) ”£20 burgers and £8 pints.”

11) “The infamous football vs shopping bathrooms. Or the men’s ‘DO EPIC SHIT’ and women’s ‘smile, you’re losing weight.’”

Credit: [deleted]

As for the positive signs, Redditor u/seriously_oh_come_on said they like to see:

1) “A spaniel or Labrador laid under a table.”

2) “Log fire.”

3) “Specials board with chalk written items.”

4) “Local brewery beers on tap.”