Maisie Williams Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Former Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has admitted she was “surprised” to discover that her character in the long-running show was straight.

Maisie played Arya Stark in all eight seasons of the hit fantasy show, which aired its controversial finale in 2019.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her time playing Arya in a new interview with Teen Vogue, the actor was asked for the first time she was surprised by her character.

“I guess it was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” she said.

Maisie added: “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

Maisie played Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones HBO

Shortly after it aired, Maisie admitted she initially thought her sex scene with Joe Dempsie was a joke when she was first told about it.

Advertisement

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” she claimed. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t [sent hoax scripts out] this year.’ Oh fuck!”

When the scene received a somewhat mixed reaction, Maisie tweeted: “If you feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe”

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

Since Game Of Thrones ended, Maisie has appeared in the superhero horror The New Mutants and the miniseries Two Weeks To Live.

She can currently be seen in action in the Disney+ series Pistol, based on the career of the Sex Pistols, in which she plays the model Pamela Rooke.