UK Gardeners Urged To Prune This 1 Plant ASAP

As we leave winter and a mild, warm spring kicks in, you might have noticed your garden coming back to life.
While many have enjoyed the lack of gardening tasks over the colder months, others will rejoice in the return of backyard chores: and, as always, pruning is high on the agenda.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) says that in general “late winter (February or March) is often a good time for pruning roses.”
Though different species have different needs, most species respond to pruning during “late winter when growth is just resuming.” Rambling roses are one notable example; these are best pruned in the summer.
Why prune roses in late winter?
In short, pruning roses (as with pruning other plants) encourages more growth. “Cutting back hard will promote the strongest growth, while light pruning will result in less vigour,” Gardeners World says.
So trimming your plants just before their springtime bloom will help to ensure bountiful beauty; and because your plants are bare and blossom-free after winter, it’ll be easier to shape and plan your plants when pruning.