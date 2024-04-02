UK Gardeners Advised To Do These Tasks In April

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

Spring has finally arrived! And as the clocks go forward, it seems the garden is leaping out of its sluggish winter routine, too.



So, we thought we’d share some of the most important tasks to get going on this month. After all, it’s almost time to go full-on gardening mode.



1) Tackle weeds before they stifle budding and blossoming plants

As seedlings take their first vigilant peek out of the soil, weeds can quickly smother them. So hoeing, hand-picking, and even scorching any troublesome plants can help to ensure they get their best shot in life.

2) Start planting

Finally, it’s sowing season! Wildflowers, herbs, sweetpeas, brassicas, and potatoes can all get under the ground this month, especially if you’re in the warmer southern parts of the UK.



3) There are still pruning jobs

You’d think that with plants making their backyard debut this season, there’s not enough leftover from barren winter to prune.



Not the case ― winter jasmine, forsythia, chaenomeles, and other spring-flowering shrubs can likely do with deadheading and pruning to ensure healthier future blossoms.



4) Use fleece or cloches to protect top fruit and soft fruit if you’re in a frosty area

Despite the change in season, areas like Scotland have faced yellow weather warnings for snow and hail in the past couple of weeks.



If you’re worried about the weather getting nippy, protect fruits like strawberries, apricots, and soft fruit bushes with fleeces or cloches.



5) “Feed” your citrus plants

Your feed will need more nitrogen now than it did from October to late March, so keep that in mind.



6) You can start mowing again if you like

Though you should ensure your grass is higher than a cotton earbud before taking the mower blades to your grass blades.

7) Aerate your lawn

It’s a good time to introduce some sweet oxygen to your soil just as your grass starts growing. Simply penetrate the ground with whatever tool works for you and await (hopefully) better drainage.



8) Feed blackcurrants, gooseberries, raspberries, and blackberries