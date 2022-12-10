Gary Friedkin Getty Images via Getty Images

Happy Days and Star Wars actor Gary Friedkin has died at the age of 70, his family has announced.

In an obituary shared in the local publication the Tribune Chronicle, Gary’s family confirmed that he had died “peacefully” on Friday 2 December “due to complications of Covid-19”, after spending over three weeks in intensive care.

“He was a gift to all who knew him as an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend,” the obituary said.

“Gary lived his life to the absolute fullest, bringing endless laughs to his family and many friends, while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special ‘Gary story’.”

Gary was four feet tall, and was an active member of the organisation Little People of America.

Gary pictured with fellow actor Tori Spelling in December 2000 J. Vespa via Getty Images

In the 80s, Gary appeared as the chef Clarence in three episodes of the sitcom Happy Days, and went on to appear as an Ewok in the Star Wars film Return Of The Jedi.

Among his other on-screen roles were appearances in Chicago Hope, The Practise and the film Mother’s Day, which was his final credit.

Gary’s family noted: “While Gary may have been short of stature, he was a giant amongst his family and friends. His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”

They added: “The family thanks you in advance for respecting their privacy at this time and encourages everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect their family and community.”