Gary Lineker has been praised by football fans after he delivered a damning opener to this year’s coverage of the World Cup.
On Sunday, the former England player launched the BBC’s coverage of the tournament being held in Qatar, describing it as “the most controversial World Cup in history”
The fact Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup has been controversial since it was first announced in 2010. Thousands of migrant workers have died in the country in the lead-up to the tournament. The host nation has been also been condemned for its appalling track record with human rights, including those of LGBTQ+ people.
As he kicked off the BBC’s coverage on Sunday afternoon, Gary said: “Ever since FIFA chose Qatar back in 2010, the smallest country to have hosted football’s greatest competition, has faced some big questions.
“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives. Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight.
“Against that backdrop, there is a tournament to be played here that will be watched and enjoyed around the world. Stick to football say FIFA, well we will for a couple of minutes at least.”
Gary also opened a discussion on workers rights and Qatar’s discriminatory LGBTQ+ laws with his fellow pundits Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ashley Williams.
All three expressed their disappointment and concern at the hosting of the tournament in the country and criticised Fifa president Gianni Infantino following his bizarre speech on Saturday.
Viewers were quick to praise the stance the BBC had taken with Gary’s intro on social media…
Host nation Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament, which will feature 64 games including the final on December 18.