Gatwick Drone Chaos Cost EasyJet £10 Million, Airline Announces

Low-cost airline easyJet has revealed a £10 million hit from the disruption caused by drone sightings at Gatwick airport over Christmas.

The airline said the costs related to customer welfare costs, with the incident affecting around 82,000 customers. More than 400 flights were cancelled.

It added that the drone chaos impacted its first-quarter revenues by around £5 million due to the cancelled flights and lost sales.

