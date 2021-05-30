US television actor Gavin MacLeod, who starred in The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 90.
Gavin died early on Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, confirmed to Variety.
The actor’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.
In the 1970s, Gavin achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the comedy The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Captain Stubing on The Love Boat.
Early in his career, Gavin was featured on McHale’s Navy from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.
His big screen credits included Kelly’s Heroes, The Sand Pebbles, The Sword of Ali Baba, War Hunt and The Crime Busters.
Among his more recent TV roles were parts in Touched By An Angel, JAG and The King Of Queens.
His final acting role came in 2011, when he lent his voice to an episode of the animated children’s show Pound Puppies, playing another TV sea captain.
Gavin’s Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner wrote on Twitter following the news: “My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. ”
Referring to fellow veteran performer Betty White, he added: “Betty! It’s just you and me now.”