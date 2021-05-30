US television actor Gavin MacLeod, who starred in The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 90.

Gavin died early on Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, confirmed to Variety.

The actor’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

In the 1970s, Gavin achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the comedy The Mary Tyler Moore Show.