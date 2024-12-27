Ruth Jones Reveals Why Iconic Gavin & Stacey Character Was Missing From The Finale

BBC

You may already know that the teenaged Neil The Baby we see in Gavin & Stacey’s 2024 finale was actually one of the show’s original baby actors for the part.

It makes sense ― it was a show of reunions, including surprising pairings and satisfying reconciliations.

But one character that keen Gavin & Stacey fans may have missed in the show’s last-ever ep ― Dick Powell, the fictional, famously dodgy BBQ merchant of Barry island ― was unfortunately cut from the script, Ruth Jones says.

BBC

The character, played by actor Gwynfor Robert, is known for many reasons in the show: he sold Bryn that dodgy sat-nav, supplied suspiciously cheap meat to Gwen’s BBQ, and is, according to Bryn, the only member of Barry Island who speaks Welsh.

Given how often the Wests mention him in the show, it’s no wonder Gavin & Stacey’s co-creator Ruth Jones told Metro in a Q&A that he was meant to have a place in the finale.

“I think in the original script we had Dick Powell. There just wasn’t room for him, God bless him,” she told the publication.

BBC

Regarding everyone else’s reappearance in the show, though, Ruth said: “It was lovely to bring them back.”

Gwynfor has since appeared in the Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm, where he played a character who shares his real-life first name.

He had also previously played Mr Finner in A Mind To Kill and worked as a crew member on the BBC’s Screen Two, per his IMdB.