Gay Priest Jeremy Pemberton Loses Discrimination Appeal Against The Church Of England

A gay priest who was stopped from becoming a hospital chaplain has lost a discrimination appeal against the Church of England.

Canon Jeremy Pemberton, a Church of England priest for 30 years, was prevented from officiating after marrying his partner, Laurence Cunnington, in 2014.

Having lost an employment tribunal case in 2016, Pemberton unsuccessfully fought to have the case overturned in the Court of Appeal.

Pemberton described the judgement on Thursday as disappointing, and said it meant the Church could “continue to discriminate legally against LGBT people”.

Writing of the decision on his blog, Pemberton said he was “naturally disappointed in the judgment” but had reached a settlement agreement with the Church of England, meaning he can’t pursue the matter further, and the church won’t seek costs from him.