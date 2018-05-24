GDPR Emails Are Getting More Desperate By The Day And People Are In Their Element

Unless you’ve been living under a technological rock for the last month, you probably know by now that the introduction of a new EU data law means we are going to be seeing a shakeup in our emails from Friday 25 May.

In short, GDPR is good news as it gives you lots more control over your data, and companies (especially the ones who send you endless marketing spam) have to ask you explicitly if you want to receive their mail.

