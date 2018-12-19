LIFESTYLE

Gemma Collins Talks 'Dancing on Ice' Inspirations

Gemma Collins joined fellow contestants at London’s Natural History Museum to launch the new series of Dancing On Ice. The “TOWIE” legend and her skating partner Matt Evers promised an opening Beyonce-inspired routine to remember.

More Videos

The Royal Family Release Their Christmas Card
The Royal Family Release Their Christmas Card
Elon Musk Reveals Underground Tunnel System For Ca...
Elon Musk Reveals Underground Tunnel System For Ca...
Duchess of Sussex Visits Care Home
Duchess of Sussex Visits Care Home
Russian Cargo Ship Stuck Just Off Cornwall Beach
Russian Cargo Ship Stuck Just Off Cornwall Beach
Man Arrested In Hong Kong For Throwing Money Off
Man Arrested In Hong Kong For Throwing Money Off

Conversations