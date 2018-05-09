Channel 4's 'Genderquake: The Debate' Slammed As Munroe Bergdorf Is Heckled With Transphobic Abuse

Channel 4 is facing criticism after a live debate, which was part of its ‘Genderquake’ series, saw panellists Munroe Bergdorf and Caitlyn Jenner heckled with transphobic abuse.

On Wednesday (8 May), the channel aired ‘Genderquake: The Debate’, in which Munroe and Caitlyn appeared alongside and a number of other experts in a discussion about issues relating to gender, including feminist critic Germaine Greer and journalist Ash Sarkar.

However, viewers quickly grew uncomfortable when members of the audience began shouting transphobic comments during the debate, and when Munroe called for them to be removed by security, her request was ignored.