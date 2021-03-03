He was best known for appearing in the original series of Dynasty , where he played Mark Jennings between 1982 and 1984.

US actor Geoffrey Scott has died at the age of 79.

Geoffrey’s wife Cheri Catherine Scott confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died on 23 February.

She told the publication he died of Parkinson’s Disease at their home in Broomfield, Colorado.

Geoffrey joined the cast of Dynasty in its second series as the former husband of Krystle Carrington, who was brought into the show by her long-running rival Alexis Colby, who’d discovered their divorce was not legal.

His character, Mark, went on to work as Alexis’ bodyguard, but was killed off two years after his introduction when he was pushed off a terrace.

Neal McVane was eventually revealed as his killer, having originally framed Alexis for his crime.