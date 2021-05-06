Two-time Oscar-winning actor and all-round Hollywood legend George Clooney has landed one of his most exciting and prestigious roles to date.

We are, of course, talking about his show-stopping appearance in a new ad for Warburtons.

Yes, George has followed in the footsteps of fellow A-listers Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro and… erm… Kermit The Frog in signing up to help flog loaves of bread.

In the ad – which coincides with the star turning 60 – George is seen attempting to pitch an idea over Zoom to bakery boss Jonathan Warburton.

However, Warburton is more bothered about treating himself to a 3pm slice of toast, shutting the laptop and declaring that George “can wait” as he tucks into his afternoon snack.