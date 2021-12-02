Minister Reveals He's Cancelled Work Christmas Party Amid Omicron Concerns

“If we can prevent the virus from spreading, we’ll all be able to enjoy more freedoms and that’s why we have taken the steps we have.

“I can tell you that my parliamentary team and I normally have a Christmas party.

“We’ve decided this year that it is probably sensible to do it by Zoom and wait for the spring. It won’t be the best party in the world.

“But we don’t want to be telling every individual business what they should or shouldn’t be doing. It is a matter for them.”

Asked earlier in the week what he would say to schools scaling back nativity plays and people dropping out of Christmas social events, the prime minister said: “We don’t want people to cancel such events.

“We think that overwhelmingly the best thing for kids is to be in school, as I’ve said many times throughout this pandemic.”