It doesn’t look like George Santos will be shying away from the spotlight any time soon.

The newly ousted congressman popped up on Cameo on Monday, where he appears to be selling personalized messages for $200 apiece.

On his Cameo page, the serial fibber bills himself as a “former congressional icon” alongside a sassy manicure emoji. In the description below, he calls himself “the expelled member of Congress from New York City”.

Video of one of his first messages found its way onto X (formerly Twitter) not long after the launch.

The clip shows Santos addressing someone named Megan, telling her: “I hear that you’re getting some tough heat in the press and that life might be a little rocky now. Let me tell you something: If you believe in what you stand for, and if you fight for what you do, and you stand by those convictions, screw the haters.”

“The haters are gonna hate,” he went on. “Look, they can boot me out of Congress, but they can’t take away my good humour or my larger-than-life personality, nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.

“So this is about you, Megan! Be yourself unapologetically! Just love yourself, just make sure that you don’t buy into the hate, and stand your ground and don’t let them force you out, don’t let them bully you. You do you, girl! I’m cheering for you.”

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), seen here on Capitol Hill in September, is now selling personalized video messages for $200 on Cameo after being voted out of Congress last week. Tom Williams via Getty Images

Santos last week became the sixth person to ever be expelled from Congress, when Republicans and Democrats joined in a 311-114 vote to force him from his seat.

A recent ethics report accused Santos of using campaign funds to pay for Botox injections, trips to casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and adult content on OnlyFans.

Santos lashed out at his former congressional peers while speaking to the press following the vote last week.

“Why would I want to stay here?” Santos told reporters. “To hell with this place.”

The politician’s new hustle might be his only honest income for a while, since CNN, MSNBC and Fox have all denied interest in hiring the fabulist as a host or pundit.