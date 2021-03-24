Hollywood is in mourning following the death of Oscar-nominated actor George Segal, at the age of 87.

George was known for playing both dramatic and comedic roles, bagging an Oscar nomination in 1967 for Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? and sharing the screen with Barbra Streisand in the early rom-com The Owl And The Pussycat.

He later won praise for his work in sitcoms, including a Golden Globe-nominated stint in the workplace comedy Just Shoot Me! and, more recently, a role in the US show The Goldbergs, in which he had played Pops since 2013.

The actor died on Tuesday night, following complications from bypass surgery, his wife Sonia Segal confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.