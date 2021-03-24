Hollywood is in mourning following the death of Oscar-nominated actor George Segal, at the age of 87.
George was known for playing both dramatic and comedic roles, bagging an Oscar nomination in 1967 for Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? and sharing the screen with Barbra Streisand in the early rom-com The Owl And The Pussycat.
He later won praise for his work in sitcoms, including a Golden Globe-nominated stint in the workplace comedy Just Shoot Me! and, more recently, a role in the US show The Goldbergs, in which he had played Pops since 2013.
The actor died on Tuesday night, following complications from bypass surgery, his wife Sonia Segal confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.
Following the news of George’s death, a number of his former colleagues and famous friends have been paying their respects on social media.
The Goldbergs creator Adam F Goldberg wrote on Twitter: “Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops.
“Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all.”
A statement was also posted on the show’s official Twitter page, which read: “For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on The Goldbergs but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for all the laughter and joy he has given us all.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time.”
Those who knew and worked with George have also been sharing tributes, with many reflecting on their memories of the late star’s kindness and their experiences of being with him on set:
In 2017, George was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
His other recent on-screen credits include a leading role in the short-lived sitcom Retired At 35 and a voice appearance in a 2018 episode of The Simpsons, in an homage to his Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? role.
The actor is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sonia Segal.
He also had two daughters from his previous marriage to film editor Marion Segal Freed.