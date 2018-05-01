Germaine Greer has claimed that women are fuelling the appetite for female rape and murder in the media.

Referring to a recent episode of Scandi-noir drama, The Bridge, which depicts a woman being buried up to her neck and stoned to death, the second-wave feminist suggested in a Radio Times op-ed that the portrayal of violence against females is actually driven by women, rather than objectification by men.

The 79-year-old author of The Female Eunuch, also cites figures from Notre Dame University and the University of Texas about the sexual fantasies of female undergraduates. She claimed 52% of respondents admitted to fantasies of being “forced” by men, and 32% of being raped.

Greer continued: “The display of female victimhood in entertainment media is not the result of a conspiracy between wicked men to objectify, reify and sexualise women but a straightforward capitulation to market forces.

“Female victimisation sells. What should disturb us is that it sells to women.”

She added: “Male victims of sexual abuse have no desire to be seen and women have no desire to see them. For female victims the situation is different. The women involved in #MeToo have chosen to appear in news media as victims – these days called survivors – time and time again.”

Greer’s comments have drawn mixed reaction. Behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings tweeted: “Rubbish – it’s not to do with fantasising, it’s about confronting/ taking control of fears.”

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan, who has made sex assault accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein, called Greer out as a “fail and a fraud,” while Jennifer Hodge replied: “Germaine Greer is one feminist I can’t get behind.”