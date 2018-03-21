Get These Far Right Extremists Off Their Online Platforms

It has now been publicly acknowledged at the highest level of British policing that as a country we have a serious problem with far-right radicalisation and the threat of far-right terrorism.

There have been four far-right terrorist attacks foiled by the police in the UK in 2017 alone.

Most of the extremism is focused around a hatred of either Jews or Muslims. neo-Nazi organisations like National Action have openly called for violence against Jewish communities and there has been a 40% increase in attacks on Muslims in the last year.

In his lecture at the Policy Exchange think tank, current head of Counter Terrorism Mark Rowley warned of the dangers involved in giving extremists a platform. He spoke with particular reference to notorious far-right hate preacher Tommy Robinson, stating: “Robinson became a regular fixture in our media, giving him the platform to attack the whole religion of Islam by conflating acts of terrorism with the faith, often citing spurious claims, which inevitably stirred up tensions.”

In my work with anti-hate organisation Resisting Hate I regularly encounter hate across a wide range of social media platforms. Our group have been instrumental in getting hundreds of these haters removed. But hate is the Hydra of the internet – get one hater down and another 10 pop up to take its place. The only way to stem the flow of extremism and abuse on social media is to tackle the problem at the source. And by that I mean to remove the high profile hate preachers from their platforms and consign them to the oblivion in which they belong.

We have reported Tommy Robinson hundreds of times as an organisation. We have reported every hate tweet he has ever put into the ether.

We have reported him encouraging his followers to commit acts of violence. We have reported him for racism. We have reported him for inciting hate against an entire religion We have reported him for supporting death threats from his followers.