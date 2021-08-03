Ghost Hunter Plunges 20 Feet As Paranormal Investigation Goes Wrong

A ghost hunter in Buffalo, New York reportedly fell 15 to 20 feet during a paranormal investigation inside one of the city’s landmark buildings.

According to The Buffalo News, the unnamed 35-year-old woman was searching for ghosts in the nearly century-old Central Terminal building on Saturday when she plunged through a substation roof.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for multiple injuries, the newspaper reported. Her current condition is not known.

A man hunting ghosts with her was not injured.

Local NBC station WGRZ reported that the pair was ghost-hunting without permission in the historic structure, but no charges have been filed.