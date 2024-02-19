Gillian Keegan Thinks UK Economy Is Looking 'More Hopeful' – Days After Recession Was Announced

Education secretary Gillian Keegan expressed optimism about the economy, which just went into recession. Anadolu via Getty Images

Gillian Keegan made quite a bold claim about the economy this morning, when she said it was looking “more hopeful” – even though we just tipped in a technical recession.

The education secretary was speaking to Times Radio four days after the Office for National Statistics revealed the UK economy shrunk in the latter half of 2023.

But, Keegan still defended PM Rishi Sunak and the government by saying “the plan is working”.

Host Kate McCann asked the minister on Monday: “Jake Berry, who’s a former chairman of the Conservative Party, said it’s time for Rishi Sunak to take a step back and think again that you are, you know, going in the wrong direction.

“What do you make of his remarks?”

The education secretary replied: “It’s been difficult times for the last couple of years and it is difficult times at the moment. You know, we know the impacts of inflation.

“We know that there’s a war going on in Ukraine.

“We know that there’s obviously the conflict in the Middle East as well.

“So it’s very, very difficult times. And all of those impact us here as well. We have to stick with the plan.”

Sunak unveiled his original plan for the country back January 2023, where he outlined five pledges he promised to fulfil by the end of the year.

That included halving inflation, stopping the boats, growing the economy, reduce national debt and cut NHS waiting lists.

Thirteen months later, Sunak has actually only delivered on one of those five promises – halving inflation.

Yet, Keegan told Times Radio: “The plan is working.”

She continued: “We’re going to continue to try and grow the economy. And the forecasts are looking more hopeful on that front.”

The minister then added that there are “no magic answers here” – before claiming “the magic answer is we’ve got a plan” – something she claimed “nobody else has”.

McCann quickly pointed out: “How is the economic forecast looking more hopeful, we’re in recession?”

Keegan replied: “Yeah, but if you look at the forecast going forward, pretty much everybody is predicting growth throughout this year and also that inflation will continue to fall.”

The IMF has forecast UK GDP (gross domestic product) to grow by 0.6% this year, and 1.6% in 2025.

However, that means the UK almost has the worst predictions for this year out of al of the G7 members.